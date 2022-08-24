As a Colorado native but somewhat new resident of Lake County, I feel Ordinance No. 12-02 that details OHV use in Lake County is still perfectly applicable and reasonable. This ordinance and the fact that I can easily access many trails right from my house without the added effort of loading the truck, driving to a trailhead, unloading, etc. is one of the attractions of Lake County. If you moved here recently and are offended that people are having fun on something you don’t agree with, then you should have done better research before moving in.
The main reason this subject is even an issue is that, as it currently sits, there is little to no enforcement of the standing ordinance. The ordinance is in the books, but infractions are not addressed, and adding a new more stringent ordinance will not change the fact that if the current ordinance were enforced, it would address many of the issues people currently have. In certain areas I see egregious daily infractions that should result in a ticket at the least. Vehicle confiscation would also often be reasonable, as well as parents being reported to child protective services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.