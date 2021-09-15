Good guy alert! On Wednesday, Sept. 8, I was waiting for a big yellow truck hauling rock to pass before I turned onto Hwy. 300. He was going pretty slow and I thought, “What is wrong with this guy?”
Then I noticed a medium-sized dog running alongside the truck on the shoulder of the road. The truck was following along next to the dog, protecting him by keeping him off the highway.
Soon the dog ran into the culvert at Lake Fork and the truck guy went on by me and on his way down U.S. 24. Thumbs up to the truck guy.
Debbie Fletcher
Leadville
