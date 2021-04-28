The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum (NMHFM) was recently awarded a grant from the Leadville Trail 100 Legacy Foundation and the Leadville Race Series to help fund the creation of a mural celebrating Leadville’s rich mining heritage and mining’s future.
Twin Lakes artist Lexie McMillen will paint the mural, which will grace the eastern wall of NMHFM. The large mural will be visible from the intersection of Ninth Street and Harrison Avenue, inspiring Lake County residents and visitors to learn about mining’s past, present and future by visiting the museum, which will help NMHFM rebound from decreased visitation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Leadville Trail 100 Legacy Foundation grant, when added to smaller grants from the Leadville Arts Alliance and the Lake County Community Fund, will permit this new mural to join other murals already located along Harrison Avenue by the end of the summer.
Stephen L. Whittington
National Mining Hall of
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.