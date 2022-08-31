Leadville Sanitation: Those words generally evoke grumbling about how much it costs for sewer services here in Cloud City. However, when you have an issue with wastewater, and on a Sunday evening no less, they are not only your only option, but a godsend.
From the first call and Tim digging out a manhole cover in the dark to the final cleanup, Leadville Sanitation operated with professionalism and courtesy.
It seemed our sewer main up on East Second was not behaving itself. More importantly, it was backing water into our basement and the neighbor’s clean outs — yikes!
Not to go into graphic detail, but Joe and his folks went to work, employing Werderitch Construction Company for the heavy lifting, to successfully rectify the situation. In my earlier days, I worked installing septic tanks and drain fields and know full well it is not really glamorous work.
Leadville/Lake County is lucky to have such polite, hard-working and responsive resources for these types of emergencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.