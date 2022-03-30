This letter is a response to a letter from the editor titled “Quinn calls for etiquette on Nordic ski trails.” Mr. Quinn, you wrote that “folks need some education on winter trail ethics.” Ethics have nothing to do with winter trail use. Ethics are defined as “conforming to accepted professional standards of conduct.” As for trail etiquette, yes, dog walkers should clean up after their pets, and snowshoers, walkers and fat-tire cyclists should stay to one side of the groomed trail rather than traveling down the middle. When one user attempts to pass another they should call out “track,” “on your left” or “on your right.” Your statement that “groomed ski trails are for skiing, not walking, running or biking” would indicate that you wish to have exclusive use of free, groomed trails for skate-skiing for you and your friends since no one else in the community has made such a request.
As you may well know, the groomed ski trails on the Timberline Campus of Colorado Mountain College (CMC) serve an important purpose: to provide a learning laboratory for students in the Ski Area Operations (SAO) grooming classes. If these trails get groomed during the Christmas vacation, weekends or spring break, it is because SAO faculty members have donated their time to groom them. As the sign at the trailhead indicates, CMC trails are for “cross-country skiing, running, hiking, biking and disc golf.” They are for “non-motorized vehicles” and “pets must be on leash.” Nothing states that these trails are for the exclusive use of cross-country skiing. The Mineral Belt Trail (MBT) is a similar resource being a free, groomed trail. The MBT website states that winter use is for “freestyle and classic Nordic skiing, snowshoeing and winter biking”.
Mr. Quinn, if you wish to have exclusive use of groomed winter trails for skate-skiing, then I suggest you do what many other people in the area have to do: go to the Frisco Nordic Center, the Breckenridge Nordic Center or the Tennessee Pass Nordic Center and pay for that privilege.
Jerry Andrew
Leadville
