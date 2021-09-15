Are we really going to send our kids off to a school where the first thing happening is our kids sitting in front of a tablet computer and basically being forced to look at a video screen? To learn from a video screen? To begin a long journey into a lifetime of staring at video screens?
These kids’ personalities are trying to develop and half of it is developing “online.” Is there no avenue where we can teach our kids with books and people instead of graphics on a computer screen?
These days, Big Brother is controlling too much of our online personalities, and Big Brother is the ultimate authority telling us what to fear and how to act, both coming down the same pipeline directly into our living rooms.
We need to start thinking differently about what it is to be a human being before the human mind becomes nothing more than an algorithm skipping across an endless internet, placated all the way to the grave.
William Noland
Leadville
