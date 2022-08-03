The signs are up; election season is upon us again. Long before we show up to vote or mail in our ballots, opinions are being formed and candidates are selected. With this in mind, I appreciate you taking a few moments to read my thoughts concerning Heath Speckman running for sheriff of Lake County.
I have had the privilege of knowing Heath for over six years. We have biked many miles together, hunted elk and deer together, and worshipped and served in the same church together. Heath and I have remained close friends through the many ups and downs life often provides. It is through my experience knowing Heath that I can confidently recommend him for sheriff. Heath is a person of utmost integrity. When he commits to something, he will do everything in his power to make sure it is done well. He is honest and law-abiding. I have never seen Heath stretch, bend or exaggerate the truth in any way. Just as a side note, this can be a little frustrating when we are driving and he will not go even a few miles above the speed limit. Heath is extremely hard-working; whether he’s training for Leadman or gaining proficiency in his career, Heath will work hard to do the best he possibly can. As the sheriff of Lake County, I am confident that Heath can and will develop a qualified team and form the sheriff’s department Lake County needs and deserves.
I realize that many of you reading this may have different political views than Heath does, and you might be uncomfortable voting for someone who differs from you in this area. I want to challenge you to consider what I believe is the central issue in this election. When someone is trespassing on your property or in your home, when you have an accident or someone you care about is in need of help, whatever the situation might be, when you call 911, all that really matters is that those responding to your emergency are qualified, trained, honest, caring and professional. With Heath as our sheriff, this is what we will receive, given the time necessary to build the department.
One final thought: As a pastor in Leadville, I often have people come to me when they are going through difficult or painful situations. I consider it a privilege to walk with them through these challenging times. When I am personally going through difficult, painful or confusing circumstances, Heath is usually one of the first people I reach out to. He is a friend who is present, listens well, and often has helpful or encouraging words.
All of the candidates for sheriff seem to be well qualified for the job and would likely do a good job. However, from personal experience knowing Heath, his past training and experience serving in the Air Force and as a state trooper and his ability to work great with people I want to encourage you to consider voting for him for Sheriff of Lake County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.