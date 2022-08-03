I’m writing in response to the July 28th letter from Ella Durham about the K-9 demonstration in the Leadville Fourth of July parade. I share Ms. Durham’s concerns, and it’s especially interesting to hear her perspective as a visitor to our community.
She wrote, “I can’t believe that the Leadville community saw what I saw and greeted it with a cheer at worst and a collective shrug at best.” Ms. Durham, I assure you much of the Leadville community found it as you did, “awful and disturbing.”
In fact, a group of concerned citizens (including myself) met with Interim Sheriff Speckman to discuss these concerns. Mr. Speckman claimed that the demonstration was for “entertainment” and to celebrate the hard work of the K-9 unit and the K-9 handler (who was the person the dog was “attacking”). To his credit, Mr. Speckman seemed to hear our concerns and seemed genuinely open to the feedback we gave him that this was not the right venue for that demonstration of force capability, and I appreciate him making time to meet with us. We proposed that if demonstrating and highlighting the hard work of the K-9 team was the goal, then consider doing that in a specific event rather than a broad public event like the parade so that those who wish to be part of that can, and those who don’t want to won’t see it.
That said, I wish it would not have happened in the first place. K-9 units can have their place in community safety, but the demonstration caught many people off guard and was disturbing to many, despite best intentions. For some, the dog attack demonstration was downright scary to their little kids. Some folks have a history of dog attacks, and some folks have even been attacked by law enforcement K-9s, and seeing that would have been a bummer for them. And then a bunch of us know the complicated history and context of K-9 use against protesters, and so the demo can come off as intimidating and intentionally inspiring fear, regardless of what the actual intent was.
I’m sure some folks either loved it or are like, “what’s the big deal?” And that’s fine for them, but please hear that it did have a bad impact on a bunch of people, and at a big community event let’s aim for everyone to have a good time.
I look forward to Lake County Sheriff’s Office leadership that does not celebrate and present with force and violence, especially not for the sake of “entertainment.” I look forward to a department that is less militaristic, not more. I look forward to a department that has a deeper awareness of how every act impacts the diverse people in our community. And I look forward to community events that bring us closer rather than drive us apart.
