I’m writing in response to the July 28th letter from Ella Durham about the K-9 demonstration in the Leadville Fourth of July parade. I share Ms. Durham’s concerns, and it’s especially interesting to hear her perspective as a visitor to our community.

She wrote, “I can’t believe that the Leadville community saw what I saw and greeted it with a cheer at worst and a collective shrug at best.” Ms. Durham, I assure you much of the Leadville community found it as you did, “awful and disturbing.” 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.