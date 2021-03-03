When Get Outdoors Leadville! learned of Ed Stege’s retirement from the Leadville National Fish Hatchery, one thing was clear: we will miss Ed! Over our four-plus years of operation, Ed was an outstanding partner who ensured Lake County youth and families had an opportunity to connect with nature at the fish hatchery.
Ed and the fish hatchery staff have welcomed hundreds of Rockies Rock campers for assorted nature-based fun, and vast numbers of Lake County School District students for culture-building experiences and hands-on academic fieldwork. GOL! has also brought families to the fish hatchery to enjoy the beauty of winter by snowshoeing on the nature trail, culminating in an event run by the Friends of the Leadville National Fish Hatchery featuring cocoa, s’mores, and a heartwarming and hand-warming campfire. From racing rubber duckies in the irrigation ditch to swinging on the swings to exploring the nature trail to feeding the fish, thanks to Ed virtually all Lake County kids and families have gotten to experience one of Get Outdoors Leadville!’s core values at the fish hatchery: magic.
We are grateful for Ed’s years of dedication to making magic possible for Lake County youth and families.
Get Outdoors Leadville! Staff: Becca Katz, Tim Best, Jackie Radilla, Mary Palumbo, Beth Helmke and Cisco Tharp
