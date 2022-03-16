The staff of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Sheriff Reyes for her years of hard work and tireless dedication to duty.
Each member of LCSO has many fond memories of the sheriff and the ways she has touched all of our lives, and indeed the lives of each member of the community.
She continually demonstrated excellence in the field of law enforcement and always led by example.
Those of us who were privileged to work closely with her would not be the people we are — the professionals we are — without her positive influence, unwavering support and encouragement.
While we fully support her in her decision, the level to which her absence will be felt cannot be overstated. Sheriff Reyes set a very high standard. Our community will be hard-pressed to find a leader of such high moral value and natural ability to fill her role.
We are sad to see her move on, but we each hope the best for her and will endeavor to continue in a manner befitting such a fine leader.
John Ortiz
Joseph Kolarik
Sarah Williams
Paula Valasquez
Anita Griego
Luis Chavez
Whitney Ortiz
Christine Chaisson
Amber Polston
Anthony Gutierez
Shelby Phillips
Luis Barraza
Renae Fitzpatrick
Lake County Sheriff’s Office
