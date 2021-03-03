With the pandemic taking away almost all high school sports and activities in 2020 including the Colorado High School Mountain Bike League, Leadville Racing is looking forward to being able to race in the fall of 2021. With this being said the team is in need of updating all team equipment, including bikes, accessories and uniforms, both race day and practice.
To date, Leadville Racing has been almost totally self sufficient with donations from several generous sponsors covering most of our costs. The program is not part of the high school and receives zero financial help from the school district. The program for the most part has covered all expenses for team members.
Leadville Racing is a registered 501(c)3 organization, interested parties can go to the GoFundMe website and type in Leadville Racing to donate. No donation is too small and all and any donations will be much appreciated.
Bruce Kelly
Leadville Racing
