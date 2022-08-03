I am amazed that a visitor could paint our community as racist based on a parade. Was she promoting the national trend of identity politics based on skin color? The woman (excuse me if she identifies differently) from Lincoln, Nebraska who vacationed here over the Fourth of July found our parade, and in particular the police dog demonstration “racist, disgusting and inexcusable.”
I did not notice that one of the officers or deputies in the canine demonstration was a “person of color.” It didn’t matter. I like that local law enforcement have canines as a resource. The two candidates for local sheriff are of a different race from each other. So what? Both have lived here long enough to know and care about our community, are well known, and both are experienced lawmen and competent. Character trumps race.
