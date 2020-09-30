Have you even seen or listened to Joe Biden lately? If you have, surely you would have noticed that he does not appear to be cognitively well. Apparently he has had brain surgery for brain aneurysms in the past, which may be what is affecting him now. Whatever is causing his cognitive difficulties now — it is not his fault!
My point is this: Why on earth would the Democratic Party run him for president when he is suffering from diminished capacity due to a health issue. The Democratic Party as we once knew it, seems to no longer exist. If it did, they wouldn’t be so cruel as to expose Joe Biden to this kind of scrutiny when he is struggling so with his own thought processes. That is called elder abuse! Elder abuse is against the law! I protest this ill treatment of Joe Biden as a senior citizen and as an American citizen. Whoever is responsible for this travesty, shame on you!!!
Sue Johnson
Leadville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.