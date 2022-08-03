On behalf of the Leadville Shack Club, we wanted to say that we are so excited that Boom Days is back in Leadville! This weekend comes together through so many hours of volunteers and planning, and we wanted to thank everyone who makes this weekend possible. The Shack Club is ready to march again down beautiful Harrison Avenue.
As a bit of background, the Shack Club is a nonprofit social and service organization originally founded in Leadville in February of 1906. My grandfather was one of the early members, and the Shack Club was active through the 1930s. In the past (circa 1905-1930s), the Shack Club was known for its dances and community involvement with miners and other organizations in the area. The Shack Club has been recognized in “History of Leadville and Lake County, Colorado: From Mountain Solitude to Metropolis” by Don L. Griswold and Jean Harvey Griswold as a historical organization.
