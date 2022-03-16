Leadville can be proud of its outstanding young cross-country skiers. They have shined at the state and national levels with podium and individual championship results.
In a work ethic sport, they have put in the many hours of training to achieve such results. It started with roller skiing during the summer, followed by a state championship cross-country running season. Seven cross-country skiers just came back from the Junior National Championships in Minnesota.
In an effort to respect these young skiers’ dreams and ambitions, folks need some education on winter trail ethics. Groomed ski trails are for skiing, not walking, running, or biking. Their dreams can be ruined with one fall from dog feces and ruts from multi abuse of any groomed ski trail. Dogs, bikers, walkers, runners and snowshoers aren’t allowed at Alpine venues or on ice rinks, but continue to trash local cross-country ski trails as soon as they are groomed.
It’s amazing to see the number of cross-country skiers on our local trails from out of town. They are symbolic of the Scandinavian and European trails, without the abuse that we have. Local guidelines aren’t being followed.
Coaches Christine Horning, Jeff Spencer and Karl Remsen as well their parents have gone the extra mile with their coaching expertise in bringing the best out of these student athletes. Leadville cross-country skiers are back on the map. Something that the town of Leadville can be proud of.
Donald Quinn
Leadville
