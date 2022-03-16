If you were able to read the fine print in your most recent Xcel energy bill, you probably noticed that Xcel is asking for rate increases for 2022, 2023 and 2024.
According to the staff at the Public Utilities Commission, we need to flood their office with letters of protest over these rate increases in order to avoid Xcel’s rate increase request.
Our bills may go up anyway due to the rise of natural gas prices and the war in Ukraine, and Xcel will likely pass the rising price in gas on to the consumer.
The Public Utilities Commission needs to have our protests in writing or email form.
You can submit complaints to the Public Utilities Commission through their website, the address for which is https://puc.colorado.gov/puccomments.
Fellow Leadvillians, I know that we are all up against this inflation. I am faxing my letter of concern to the commission because I don’t want to give my email to them. Their fax number is 303-894-2065.
Sue Johnson
Leadville
