I am Hal Edwards and I am running for sheriff as a Democrat. You may know me as the police commissioner for the City of Leadville, a position I’ve held since August 2021. My professional experience qualifies me to hold the job of sheriff, and my local understanding makes me a great candidate for the position.
My wife Tammy and I chose to live in Leadville because of the lifestyle. We ski, cycle, hike and enjoy the slower pace of mountain town life. My vision for the future is to create good jobs for people, maintain high standards of safety for our community and provide law enforcement services characterized by honesty and integrity.
After completing my studies at the University of Hawaii (B.A. History, 1983), I began my career in law enforcement in 1984 as a patrol officer with the Pasadena Police Department in California. I spent 15 years with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, where I was promoted to the rank of corrections lieutenant.
In 2004, I earned a master’s degree in criminal justice from University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) and subsequently taught criminal justice courses at the College of Southern Nevada and UNLV. In 2005, my wife and I, in partnership with Las Vegas After-School All-Stars, founded an outdoor education program for underserved youth called Lifetime Adventures.
I’ve spent my retirement here in Leadville and I have witnessed a parade of police leaders, many of whom have exhibited incompetence and even criminal behavior. My leadership will provide workforce stability and professional management practices.
As sheriff, my number one priority will be to tear down the barriers between the police and sheriff’s departments. Those of us in law enforcement must work together to provide high-quality public safety to every member of our community. I will focus on developing and recruiting local job applicants who are committed to serving Leadville and Lake County. I am a firm believer in Community Oriented Policing practices (Google it!) and I have taken a proactive approach to recruiting qualified local residents for positions within the Leadville Police Department.
As sheriff, I will continue to develop and maintain positive relationships with organizations providing services to all members of our community. The residents of Leadville and Lake County deserve nothing less than law enforcement leadership that is sensitive to the needs of the people, professional and honest. I am willing to go the extra mile to regain the trust of our constituents.
I am always willing to hear the ideas and concerns of the people in this community and I welcome the opportunity to speak to you, and, more importantly, listen to what you have to say. My door is open to the public.
Hal Edwards
Leadville Police Department
