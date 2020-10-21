The ballot measures this year provide a wonderful opportunity to experience democracy. In addition to seven propositions where we can vote yea or nay, there are also four amendments that appear on the ballot. Then, there are the 21 candidates for President of the United States. We are truly blessed to be a part of this exercise in democracy! Now for the decision-making process.
I would like to direct your attention to an extremely important ballot measure and that is Amendment B — to repeal the 1982 Gallagher Amendment. If Amendment B passes, the 7.15% homeowner’s property tax rate, the third lowest in the nation, will remain the same. Only a vote from the people can increase your property taxes.
You may ask, “How important are these property taxes?” I would ask, “How important are yourschools … your fire departments … your first responders?” We have wonderful schools and we need to continue to support their quest for excellence. We also need to support the fire departments and the first responders … especially in this year of record-setting fires. I live amongst the trees where views of the mountains are sporadic. A fire would improve my view but I would be very sad to lose my home to improve my view. We need to continue to support our fire departments and our first responders and voting for Amendment B would be a giant step forward.
This is not about raising taxes to support local schools and services. It is about freezing property tax rates at their current rate and, by doing so, helping local schools and vital services. Passing Amendment B creates benefits for every Colorado citizen, and that is why homeowners should confidently vote “yes” on Amendment B!
Bob Hartzell
Leadville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.