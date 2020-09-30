Thank you Ray McGaughey for articulating my feelings about not condoning vandalism and hoping that Leadvillians will be more tolerant of each other as we continue to all struggle together in this most stressful year. Hopefully love and respect will also prevail.
Gabrielle A. Burkham
Leadville
(0) comments
