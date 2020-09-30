I am writing an open letter to the person or persons who stole our Democratic political signs this past weekend. Not only is this a crime, but you are showing that you don’t agree with our basic First Amendment right to free speech. Are you so afraid that your candidate will lose that you are unable to abide seeing a true and honest person running for office, and your fellow citizens supporting that candidate? Please know that we will keep replacing the signs for Biden/Harris, Bush, Hickenlooper, Mudge and Fiedler. And shame on you for not valuing one of most basic freedoms. I also call on the other political parties to condemn this behavior. Let’s have an open and fair election.
Tracey Lauritzen
Lake County Democratic Central Committee Chair
