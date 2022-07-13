We are a Climax family. So initially, when I heard Climax was purchasing the building I thought it was going to be a good thing, but I’m starting to believe that it feels a bit like pulling the rug from underneath the community. When I received the press release it didn’t take me long to respond with the many reasons why I am concerned.
When Climax Molybdenum representative Aaron Hilshorst, manager of land & water resources, reached out about the new transfer of ownership, the letter contained some concerning language pertaining to the future use of the storefront spaces: “Though there are no immediate plans to change the way the commercial units operate, Climax is considering other potential options and uses.”
The reality is that the apartments in the Old Bank Building were already affordable for existing community members, and now small local businesses are also uncertain about their place on our main street. In an in-person meeting, I received no real answers, just that they were still in the ideation stage and maybe they would decide that the best use of the commercial storefronts is for them to leave small businesses active, or something completely different. The more immediate action and use of space concerned the above apartments- which I can only imagine a certain amount of bitterness.
Equitable, honor, and priority were a few of the words I heard when I spoke with Climax representative Hilshorst that I found troublesome. If the time were to come, he would hope that we would be able to come to an equitable and mutually beneficial terms. On any level displacing a business, and a livelihood, could never be quite equitable.
I requested a one year extension on my lease before the purchase was completed to ensure my presence for one more year in my storefront. The extension that the Climax Representative mentioned they would “honor” which gives the connotation of no real commitment.
My husband has been a Climax Employee for the past 10 years now and absolutely loves his job. However, he is just one of our growing family, and when I decided to move on from the Main Street Program Coordinator position, Michael and I considered all of our options for me to find a career that I would enjoy, both in and outside of Leadville. We are a Climax Leadville family who have worked hard to make a living and stay in Leadville.
While I understand where Climax is coming from for the need of affordable employee housing, especially because my husband was a part of the hiring agile team that identified affordable housing as one of the main priorities for recruiting new employees. In a year when my lease goes up, you think they would practice that same prioritization with a long-time Climax family where their decisions directly affect.
I am extremely passionate about our main street and that it remains diverse and filled with small businesses in the commercial storefront spaces to keep it vibrant and unique to both locals and tourists visiting our *authentic* mountain town. A corporation who has inserted itself into our downtown and makes statements like this to our small businesses contradictory of what our downtown community stands for and the direction we would like to grow.
Most important of all, I am a small business owner in our community and I will use my voice as much as possible against this.
Destinee Yudnich
Blue Vessel Flotista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.