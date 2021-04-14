The Lake County Housing Coalition, facilitated by Lake County Build a Generation, has been working hard since 2016 to address community housing issues. With the help of subject matter experts and community volunteers, there is a clear path forward through policy change, funding and public/private partnerships.
The housing situation has continued to worsen over the years, and it is time to take action. When a community has inadequate housing, not only are community members’ health impacted, but economic development is also hindered as it is difficult for employers to recruit and retain employees.
Below are some of the policy recommendations that will be coming to elected officials in the next few months:
— The policy advisory team’s changes to building and land use codes to support reductions in construction costs.
— The housing coalition’s policy recommendations, which include deed restrictions that legally define residency requirements and valuation increases, and funding mechanisms supporting the creation and preservation of community housing.
To learn more about any of these policy recommendations, please reach out to Kristi Galarza, Build a Generation’s housing lead facilitator, at kristi@lcbag.org.
I encourage you to voice your opinion on the state of housing in Lake County to our elected and appointed officials. Encouraging them to take action on these urgent issues will aid our community in the long run. Delaying the work could result in a severe economic hindrance to the workforce and the overall degradation of community character. Let’s keep the locals local!
John McMurtry
Lake County Community Fund
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.