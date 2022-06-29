We are writing to say goodbye to Leadville and Lake County. Almost 20 years ago, I accepted a great job at the High Mountain Institute thinking a downside would be that I had to move to a funky small town. I’m now moving on to a fantastic new job at the Putney School in Putney, Vermont. A major downside, however, is that we must leave this special town.
Leadville and its people have meant so much to Ellie and me. From the caregivers and teachers who have loved our kids and helped them thrive to the community of passionate, interesting and fun people who we have called friends and with whom we have worked to make Lake County a better place, we are grateful for you all.
We feel so lucky to have lived here, and I wish everyone could experience calling a place like Leadville home. We will always follow the progress of this community with interest and care. Until next time, Lake County, be well and thank you!
Danny O’Brien
Leadville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.