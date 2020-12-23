It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that we are in a serious pandemic and doing everything we can to protect the health of our community is of critical importance. While a vaccine has been approved and it is on the way, we are no where near being out from under the COVID-19 grip yet. This Christmas is not the time to have large gatherings, even for Christmas Eve worship. Therefore, we regret to inform the community that the First Presbyterian Church of Leadville will not be able to safely accommodate our traditional Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion gathering this year. We will miss celebrating Jesus’ birth in-person with you and hope to see you next Christmas. Stay home, stay safe, stay healthy, and have yourself a merry little Christmas!
Peggy Marshall
First Presbyterian Church of Leadville
