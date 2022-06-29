On June 10, the monthly trivia event at FREIGHT directly supported Lake County Public Library and our efforts to host New York Times best-selling author Nic Stone during our Banned Books Week event in September. Stone is the author of “Dear Martin,” which is banned in a number of communities throughout the country. The purpose of the September event is to celebrate intellectual freedom and everyone’s freedom to read. It is inherently our duty as a public library to protect Lake County residents’ unhindered access to accurate and diverse information; this is at the forefront of our goals in planning this event.
We were overwhelmed by support for trivia night from the community and local businesses who donated items and services to our raffle and silent auction.
Thanks to you all and look out for our event in September!
Brena Smith
Lake County Public Library
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.