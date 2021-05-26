On behalf of our team at Full Circle of Lake County, we are so grateful to have the opportunity to serve our community, in partnership with so many amazing organizations across Lake County.
We have been quite busy over the past year, helping to distribute over $700,000 in financial support to pay critical bills for folks in need and providing virtual parenting support to dozens of families. We have continued to provide thousands of hours of in and out-of-school activities to help address the community’s childcare need during hybrid schooling and to give youth opportunities to stay socially and emotionally connected. The demand for Full Circle programs and services has dramatically grown this last year, and our staff and scope have grown to meet it.
Full Circle is celebrating its 30th birthday this year and recently became homeowners of 115 E. Seventh St., the previous home of Periodic Brewing. The purchase of this space was made possible by decades of community participation and support for our programming, the incredible staff and volunteers who have been a part of the work, funding partners from around the state and country, and thousands of individual donors contributing gifts from $1 to $10,000 to ensure we keep our doors open and can meet community needs. We are so excited to house our youth center in the upstairs space and a new family resource center in the downstairs space.
As Full Circle of Lake County is a 501c3 nonprofit organization, we took decades to save up enough money from donations to be able to make a purchase like this. Due to the incredible support from so many of you over the years, our dreams have become our reality. We have the space, and now we need your help so our prevention agency can turn a brewery into a community center.
We need to raise $60,000 for phase one of our renovation project, creating a purpose-designed resource center space and offices.
The Leadville Trail 100 Legacy Foundation and Leadville Race Series has given us a generous $10,000 grant to support building renovations for the new Full Circle Family Resource Center and the youth programs spaces, and with over $15,000 in individual donations, we are well on our way to meeting our goal. Team FC is running the Spirit Trail Marathon in BV this upcoming weekend — cheer them on and consider a donation in their honor. We also have a very exciting $10,000 dollar-to-dollar match donation from Life Time — please consider making a donation that will go even further thanks to this match. Donations can be made on our website at http://fullcircleleadville.org/capital-campaign/ or by sending a check made out to Full Circle of Lake County to PO Box 622, Leadville, CO 80461.
We are so grateful to continue to serve the Lake County community 30 years on and can’t wait to share our new space with you soon. Follow us on Facebook or Instagram for updates at @fullcirclelakecounty or www.fullcircleleadville.org.
Stephanie Cole
Full Circle of Lake County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.