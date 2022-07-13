Dear neighbors, friends and visitors to our community:
The Leadville Lions Club sincerely thanks our community. Without you and your generous support, our small service club would not be able to produce North America’s highest 4th of July fireworks display, a tradition that this community has come to know and love.
We would like to begin by thanking everyone who has donated to the Fireworks Fund in the past, donated this year and will continue to donate in the future. Without you sharing with us your hard-earned resources, we would not be able to put on the level of display that you have become accustomed to seeing.
Secondly, without four key personnel, this operation could not exist: Lion George Benson acts as our safety officer and is responsible for the procurement of our display; Lion Bob Deister coordinates volunteer efforts and acts as the operations manager on Dutch Henry Hill; Lion Kyle Welch and his equipment are instrumental in setting up the mechanics of the display; and Breian Wells, of the Denver area, son of Lions John and Cheryl Wells, serves as our ignitor and gets those manually-loaded shells lit and in the air for you.
Additionally, there is a whole barrage of volunteers who work in the 48 hours leading up to the show. These include people helping with the receipt of our fireworks shipment, the preparation of Dutch Henry Hill the day before, the loading and wiring of the show the day of, and the actual production of the show itself.
Finally, and most importantly, we could not do this show without our community partnership with Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue. The assistance of our hometown department and wildland crews are an essential component of our show.
If you would like to help support us in the purchase of next year’s show and to help us make upgrades to our equipment, we ask that you consider a donation to our Fireworks Fund. Donations can be made to Leadville Lions Club, Memo: Fireworks Fund, PO Box 526, Leadville, CO 80461 or dropped off at Centennial Real Estate. If you are looking for a way to get involved and support the Lake County community, the Leadville Lions Club would be happy to have you as a member. Hands down, you’ll never find another volunteer opportunity like the Leadville Lions Club; just ask any of our members. Again, thank you for all of your support!
Whittney Smythe-Smith
Leadville Lions Club
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.