Today, I write with sincere thanks for your continued support in these unprecedented times. In planning for this school year, our team has prioritized the health and safety of our staff, students, families and community.
Our district is following national, state and local guidelines for handling cases and outbreaks of COVID-19. Public health agencies are updating their guidance as new information becomes available, and we are paying close attention to those updates.
We have created a health and safety handbook that is frequently updated online at https://www.lakecountyschools.net<https://www.lakecountyschools.net/> — click on “COVID Updates.” Throughout the school year, please reference this helpful guide, which provides information on procedures for COVID symptoms and positive cases, guidelines for student transportation and many extra preventative measures we are taking to ensure our students have the safest environment in which to learn.
While we are focused on the year ahead, there is much to look forward to in Lake County School District (LCSD). We remain on track to open our new PK-2 school in the fall of 2021. This new building is a symbol of the future of LCSD and our commitment to ensuring that the youngest members of our community have a great start to their educational experience. In today’s paper, you will find more information on school construction progress, as well as images from the architect.
Since beginning as superintendent, my intentions are to communicate with transparency and compassion. My team and I will continue to work toward this as we update you this year with our evolving circumstances.
Like so many of you, we are forging our own path toward the future. We are fiercely committed to academic excellence for all children, and we will get there together as a community supporting each other.
Dr. Bethany Massey
LCSD Superintendent
