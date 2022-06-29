Most parking roads on the north side of Twin Lakes are labeled “Fee Area” and the cost is $8 a day, or you can buy a season’s parking pass at the Forest Service for $75, up from $50 charged before the pandemic. I’ve noticed most cars parked there, especially at the first road west of the turnoff from Hwy 24 onto Hwy 82, NEVER have a daily pass displayed, nor a season pass sticker. That’s totally unfair, and whoever designates these areas as “fee required” should check several times a day and ticket such non-paying cars.
Hazel Bracewell
Twin Lakes
