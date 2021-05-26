Chapter AF, Leadville’s local P.E.O. International chapter, is announcing a new scholarship for female Lake County High School graduates: the Barbara Mallette Memorial Scholarship.
When Barbara Mallette died in 2018, she left a substantial bequest to Chapter AF to be used for scholarships. This money has been transferred to the P.E.O. Foundation, honoring her memory.
As owner of the Leadville Picture Company, Mallette photographed seniors, families and weddings, and played an important role in the Lake County community. For decades Mallette worked with Lake County High School (LCHS) seniors for their official senior portrait, and she was enlisted to photograph seniors in their graduation hats and gowns before the graduation ceremony began. As a P.E.O. member, she was dedicated to helping women achieve their educational and career goals.
The Barbara Mallette Memorial Scholarship is available to female graduates of LCHS and Cloud City High School who have completed at least 24 credit hours after their high school graduation date. These women must be on track to continue their educational or vocational program. Chapter AF will consider students who are in the midst of their education, a point where scholarship money is hard to obtain. Scholarship applicants must be enrolled in an accredited post-secondary educational or vocational program in the United States.
This competitive scholarship will range from $2,000-$3,000 per year, and can be renewable. This year’s application must be received by June 30. Chapter AF is looking forward to awarding these scholarships in August 2021 for the 2021-2022 school year.
To request an application and further information, please email Sue Jewell at sjewell@lakecountyschools.net, or Katherine Kerrigan at kkerrigan@lakecountyschools.net. All Chapter AF members can also help a candidate get information and/or an application.
Sue Jewell
P.E.O. Chapter AF
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.