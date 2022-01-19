Everyone should know that we have new management at the Leadville/Lake County Animal Shelter and they do not pick up stray animals. However, the animal shelter is funded by the taxpayers of the City of Leadville and Lake County. The animal shelter has a truck funded by the taxpayers and tools funded by the taxpayers and a building funded by the taxpayers.
If you call the animal shelter, you are referred to the Lake County Communications Center. It is very difficult for law enforcement to contact the owners of these stray animals and equally difficult to pick up these animals. A lot of the time the owners of animals are not at home or deny that their pets were ever at large at all.
If you contact Caitlin at the animal shelter, Caitlin states that she is not animal control. They are a shelter.
Well here’s what my thoughts on this issue: We are not asking for the shelter to euthanize these animals. We are asking for the shelter staff to do the job they were hired for and to shelter these stray animals until the owners can pay their fines and find a better way to keep their family pets from straying.
What is the animal control truck being used for? Law enforcement continues to do their best in controlling and issuing summons to animal owners. But despite law enforcement’s best efforts, animal owners continue to let their animals run at large. A penny for your thoughts…
Gloria Gonzales
Leadville
Editor’s note: Animal control within city limits has historically been handled by staff members of the Leadville Police Department (LPD), not the Leadville/Lake County Animal Shelter. LPD currently has an animal control officer on staff.
