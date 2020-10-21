I wanted to express a huge thank you to Colorado Mountain College for their overwhelming support of Lake County School District academics and extracurricular activities.
I a m a l w a y s a m a z e d a t h o w g e n e r o u s C M C is in regard to their campus and facilities. Whether it is using a classroom for academics or professional development, trails for a cross country meet or the gym for basketball or volleyball, they are always very accommodating.
Most recently they let our cross-country program use their trails to host the Frontier League cross-country meet. It was great for us to be able to host a meet within state, local and CHSAA health guidelines/mandates and do so successfully. We heard nothing but positive remarks about the meet and CMC campus. This meet was not only a resounding success for our athletes and school, but our community as well.
In addition, I would like to give a special thank you to parents, Lake County Public Health Agency and all community members that worked with us to make it a successful event.
It is very nice to know that LCSD has such great partnerships with CMC and our community!
Mike Vagher
Lake County School District Athletic Director
