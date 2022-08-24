We’re in the midst of another campaign season, and the signs of it (literally) are all around us. That’s a good thing. Perhaps the easiest (and lowest level) way of getting involved during this season and making your voice heard is by placing in your yard campaign signs advertising your favorite candidate(s). I’ve done it. Perhaps you have, too. It’s not litter. It’s democracy.
So imagine my dismay and frustration and disgust when upon returning from an out-of-town trip a few days ago I discovered that someone had removed — stolen — all of the yard signs I had put out.
Seriously? This is the United States of America, folks! You don’t like my signs? I get it. There are signs around town I neither like nor agree with. But it’s a free country, and people have a right to post whatever they like on their own property.
But no one has a right to go around taking down someone else’s signs. It’s positively un-American! Alas, I fear it reflects the attack on free speech that we see gain ascendancy on many fronts in America these days. In this instance, it was some pathetic little person’s private (and secret) attempt to cancel someone else’s voice.
I have just one word for whoever stole my yard signs. Actually, two: Stop it!
Put up your own signs, but don’t take mine down. Are you so threatened by someone who has views that differ from yours that you have to make such a pitiful effort to silence them? Get a life. Pick your candidates. Campaign for your favorites. But please let me do the same without your interference.
Just for the record, I’m supporting the campaigns of Heath Speckman for sheriff, Stephanie McBride for assessor, Kristol Hewlett for clerk and recorder, and Eric Aadland for U.S. Senate.
Some others, too, but I don’t have their signs yet. When I get them and set them out, I hope you’ll have the decency to leave them alone.
