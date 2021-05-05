I have had the pleasure of serving Leadville for the last 14 years as a physician assistant at Rocky Mountain Family Practice (RMFP). It has been incredibly rewarding to be a part of a community that has allowed me to be a part of some of the happiest and most stressful times of their lives.
The last year has been the most challenging and difficult time in my career, as for many folks, in dealing with the pandemic. During this time, it has become very clear that small communities to be successful need to work together and pool resources to deliver quality medical services that may be more easily attainable in larger cities.
I believe the merger between RMFP and St. Vincent Health is a very exciting opportunity for our community, as we will be able to expand access to family practice, urgent care, emergency medicine, and many specialties that the hospital will be offering the residents of Leadville. This will allow residents to be able to get more comprehensive quality care locally and not need to drive long distances to larger cities for their care. I am excited for this transition and the ability to provide exceptional medical care to our community and look forward to caring for you with St. Vincent Health.
Amy King
Rocky Mountain Family Practice & St. Vincent Health
