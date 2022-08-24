Varsity volleyball

The Lake County High School girls varsity volleyball team waits for the ball during a home match against Buena Vista High School on Saturday, Aug. 20.

 Photo by Isaac Martinez

The Lake County High School girls varsity volleyball team began the season on Saturday, Aug. 20 with a close match against down-valley rival Buena Vista High School. 

The Panthers lost 2-3 but put up a big fight with some great stats, said Coach Sean Sprague. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.