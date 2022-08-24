The Lake County High School girls varsity volleyball team began the season on Saturday, Aug. 20 with a close match against down-valley rival Buena Vista High School.
The Panthers lost 2-3 but put up a big fight with some great stats, said Coach Sean Sprague.
The first set went to Buena Vista 25-18, but the Panthers dominated in the next two, scoring 25-19 and 25-14. Buena Vista won the fourth set 25-20.
It all came down to a final set five, which is only played to 15 points. Buena Vista won this 15-10 and took the overall win.
Junior Jaycee Windorski had 20 kills, five blocks and 15 digs. Senior Shaylene Martinez had three aces and 20 digs. Junior Isabelle Macias had 14 digs, and senior Mara Green had two blocks and six kills.
“It was a good, tough match,” said Sprague, recalling the shifts in momentum from both sides.
Despite the loss and first game nerves, the girls played well overall, and Sprague hopes they can rebound this Saturday for a home game against West Grand High School of Kremmling at 6 p.m. The C and JV teams will play at 4 and 5 p.m. respectively.
