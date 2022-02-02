The Lake County High School girls basketball team played four games last week, adding two wins and two losses to their season record.
On Wednesday, Jan. 26, the girls team played a league game against Bruce Randolph School of Denver and won by a substantial margin of 59-15. On the following day, Thursday, Jan. 27, the Panthers faced off against Jefferson High School of Edgewater and lost by a score of 40-30.
The Panthers played and lost one league game over the weekend on Saturday, Jan. 29 against Arrupe Jesuit High School of Denver. The game ended with a score of 51-37. Finally, Lake County’s team tallied a sizable victory over KIPP Denver Collegiate High School on Monday, Jan. 31. The league game ended with a score of 55-15.
Lake County’s team will play three league games this week. On Thursday, Feb. 3, the Panthers will face off against Platte Canyon High School of Bailey at home. On Saturday, Feb. 5, the girls team will play an away game against The Pinnacle Charter School of Federal Heights. And on Monday, Feb. 7, the Panthers will play Bennett High School in Lake County.
The Panthers now tally three wins and nine losses for the season.
