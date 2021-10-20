On Thursday, Oct. 14 the Lake County Middle School cross-country team raced at the Frontier League Meet Championship in Broomfield. It was a cold and rainy day to run a fast course at a lower elevation.
The Lake County Middle School girls team took second placed overall as a team in the race. Chloe King led the middle school girls race to take a first place finish with a time of 17 minutes and 17 seconds. Also finishing in the top 10 were Aimee Lenhard in eighth with a time of 18:57 and Finnley Stanek in 10th with a time of 19:30. Layla Horning was close behind in 11th place with a time of 19:32. Another solid pack of runners included Lyza Zoller in 16th with a time of 20:49, Isabella Speckman in 17th with a time of 20:58 and Tilly Kirr in 18th with a time of 21:09. Rounding out the girls team were Chloe Moffitt in 23rd with a time of 21:57 and Daphne Duran in 28th with a time of 22:48.
Lake County’s middle school boys also took second overall as a team. Jaren Peters out-sprinted another athlete to take second overall in the race with a time of 16:09. Jude Peters and Ben Woodcock also placed in the top 10, coming in sixth with a time of 17:34 and eighth with a time of 17:40, respectively. Rounding out the team were Wilson Anderson in 12th with a time of 18:28, Noah Millard in 14th with a time of 18:45 and Itai Sheleg in 22nd with a time of 20:53.
