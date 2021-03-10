The Lake County High School girls basketball team played two games last week to finish out their 2021 season.
On March 3, the Panthers played against Arrupe Jesuit High School of Denver in an away game.
After Lake County fell behind in the first period, the Arrupe Jesuit Bulldogs maintained a consistent lead, winning the game with a final score of 55-25.
Lake County played at home Saturday in the final game of the season against Jefferson High School of Edgewater.
The Panthers gained a lead of 15 points in the game’s first period, and maintained the advantage to win with a final score of 48-10.
Senior Morgan Wadsworth led the Panthers in Saturday’s game with 11 points scored.
The Lake County girls basketball team ended the season with a 4-7 win-loss record.
