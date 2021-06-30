Fourteen Lake County High School athletes competed in the Colorado State Track and Field Championship June 24-26. The boys’ team surprised the field and won second place overall.
Senior Anthony Martinez continued his domination in the 110 meter hurdles. He turned in the fastest preliminary time on Thursday, and then started his championship Saturday with a victory in that event. His time of 15.44 seconds didn’t improve his school record, but it was sufficient for the win.
Forty minutes later, Martinez raced in the 100 meter dash final. He pulled off a second place finish with his time of 11.35 seconds. After receiving that medal, he went immediately to the long jump, where he leaped 20’ 9,” earning him fourth place in the competition. Later Saturday afternoon, Martinez completed the 300 meter hurdles in 40.99 seconds, his best performance ever, and achieved another silver medal.
Fabian Jimenez, also a senior, ran preliminary races for the 200 meter and 400 meter dashes on Thursday and qualified for finals in ninth and fourth place respectively. In Friday’s 800 meter race, Jimenez accomplished a personal best time of 2 minutes and 5 seconds with a finishing kick that moved him into ninth place and onto the medal stand.
In the 400 meter final on Saturday, Jimenez got outkicked by a couple of opponents and ended up in sixth place with a time of 51.41 seconds. He redeemed that disappointment with a personal best of 23.23 in the 200 meter final, edging out a few other runners to bring home another sixth place medal.
Sophomore Jace Peters opened his state meet on Thursday with the pole vault. He didn’t have a miss until he reached 12’ 2.” Then he was unable to clear what would have been a personal best mark. Still, his clean clearances through 11’ 8” earned him an eighth place medal. A couple of hours later, Peters raced the 3,200 meter run. Using a smart and controlled race strategy, he cut five seconds off his personal best to finish in 10:28, earning fourth place. On Friday, Peters ran the 300 meter hurdles, but wasn’t able to improve on his time. He ended up 19th in 45.31 seconds.
Jimenez and Peters teamed up with Obed Tarango and Javier Lazaro to run the 4 x 400 meter relay. By that time on Friday afternoon, a strong wind had picked up on the backstretch of the track. The team fell behind the pack on the first leg and wasn’t able to reconnect. They finished in 14th place with a time of 3:42.
The Lake County boys also competed in the 4 x 200 and 4 x 100 meter relays. Those teams were led by senior James Garrison, who was running at state for the first time. The rest of the team consisted of sophomores Tarango, Lazaro and Cody Hall. The relay team ran a solid time of 1:37 in the 4 x 200 and finished in 14th place. A dropped baton in the 4 x 100 caused them to lose a couple seconds. As a result, they completed the loop in 55.53 seconds and 18th place.
The boys were able to score 48.5 points as a team to win second place overall. Yuma easily won the title with 76 points, Limon was third with 43 points, and Centauri finished fourth with 42 points.
On the ladies’ side, freshman Jaycee Windorski kicked off the state meet with the high jump. She cleared 4’ 9,” earning herself a seventh place medal.
Senior Aurora Marruffo entered the pole vault at 8’ 5,” a height she cleared on her first attempt. She was unable to accomplish a personal best of 8’ 11,” but because she had no previous misses, she tied for third place in the competition.
Junior Morgan Holm also qualified to participate in the pole vault. There was lightning at the end of their warm-up period, which added mental and physical challenges to the event. Holm was unable to overcome those hurdles and clear the opening height of 6’ 11,” but she’ll be back next year.
Marruffo also participated in the long jump and the 100 meter dash. She reached 14’ 9.25” in the long jump for 13th place, and her time of 13.48 seconds in the 100 meter landed her in 14th place.
Lake County had good representation in the ladies’ distance events. Freshmen Keira King, Violet Hill and Brynna Lenhard partnered with sophomore Adele Horning for the 4 x 800 meter relay. They finished in 12th place and 11:25.
In the 3,200 meter run, King snuck under 13 minutes for the first time, clocking a time of 12:59 and claiming a ninth place medal. Horning improved her 3,200 meter time by 48 seconds, completing the eight laps of the track in 13:17 and 12th place. Hill cut 12 seconds off her personal record (PR) to reach 13:32 and 13th place.
The same three ladies ran the 1,600 meter run on Saturday. In that event, King just missed the podium, finishing 10th, but she accomplished a PR of 5:49. Horning took 16th in 5:59, and Hill ran a new best of 6:04 for 17th place.
Together the ladies earned 11.5 points and placed 26th out of 44 scoring teams.
