The Lake County High School boys and girls basketball teams returned to the court last week for each team’s first game of 2022.
On Thursday, Jan. 8, the boys team played a non-league game against Vail Christian High School. Lake County lost the game by a score of 69-56.
Last week’s game was the second time the teams have faced off this season. Lake County’s team also lost to Vail Christian last month.
Despite a strong finish to last week’s game, where Lake County outscored their opponents in the final two quarters, Vail Christian High School scored 26 points to Lake County’s 10 in the first quarter, and also outscored the Panthers in the second quarter.
The boys team holds an even record so far this season, with three wins and three losses.
On the same day, the girls basketball team also played a non-league game against Vail Christian High School. The Panthers lost by a score of 34-25.
Last week’s game was also the second time the Lake County girls team has played Vail Christian High School this season. The Panthers won the first game in early December.
Lake County held fairly close to Vail Christian High School until the second half, when the Panthers scored only three points to Vail Christian High School’s 14.
After six games this season, the girls team has won one game and lost five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.