The Lake County High School girls basketball team lost a game against to Del Norte High School last week.
On Saturday, Dec. 18, the Panthers travelled to Del Norte for the away game. The Lake County High School (LCHS) team fell behind 16-7 in the first quarter and failed to score in the second quarter. And though the Panthers fell further behind in the third quarter, LCHS managed to keep the Del Norte Tigers from scoring in the fourth quarter. LCHS ended up losing the game 52-16.
The Panthers will return from holiday break for an away match against Salida High School on Jan. 8.
