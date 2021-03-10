The Lake County High School boys basketball team ended regular season play this week with one home game Saturday.
The Panthers played at home against the Jefferson High School Saints, of Edgewater, ending their regular season with a win.
Though Lake County fell behind early in the game, the team gained a significant lead throughout the last three periods, ending with a score of 86-44.
Senior Anthony Martinez led the Panthers in Saturday’s game, scoring 17 points against the Saints.
The Panthers regular season win-loss record was 9-3. The team headed into tournament play this week after the Herald’s deadline.
