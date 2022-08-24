The Lake County High School boys soccer team kicked off the fall sports season against Pagosa Springs High School on Friday, Aug. 19. Pagosa took the early lead, scoring off a penalty kick, but the Panthers responded with a penalty kick of their own scored by Fernando Chavez Nava. It wasn’t until late in the game that Pagosa opened the scoring again. In the final minutes, the team scored two goals, securing Pagosa’s win with a score of 3-1.
Lake County’s next game is not until Friday, Sept. 2, when the Panthers will host Dolores Huerta Preparatory High of Pueblo at 2 p.m. at Community Park Field.
