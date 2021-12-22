The Lake County High School boys basketball team lost a game against to Del Norte High School last week.
On Saturday, Dec. 18, the Panthers travelled to Del Norte for the away game. The Lake County High School team started strong, leading the Del Norte Tigers 28-21 at half time. The Tigers came back from half time to take the lead in the third quarter, ultimately winning the game 65-55.
The Panthers will return from holiday break for an away match against Salida High School on Jan. 8. The Panthers are currently 3-2 for the season.
