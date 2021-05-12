The Lake County High School girls soccer team played their first two games of the season last week, losing both.
On May 5, the Panthers played an away game against The Academy of Charter Schools in Westminster. The Wildcats scored an early eight goals in the first half that the Panthers could not answer. After two Wildcat goals in the second half, the Panthers ended with a 10-0 loss to start the season.
The girls team played on Saturday at home against The Pinnacle Charter School of Federal Heights. The Timberwolves scored two goals in the first half. Lake County High School responded with two goals of their own in the second half, but the game ended 3-2 with the Panthers losing by one late game goal.
Next week, the Panthers are set to play another two games on May 15 and 17 against Arrupe Jesuit High School of Denver and Middle Park High School of Granby.
