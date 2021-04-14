The Lake County High School boys soccer team won 5-2 against the Bruce Randolph High School of Denver on Monday. The away game secured the team’s second win of the season.
The Panthers scored four early goals in the first half with one unanswered goal in the second half. Their opponents scored twice in the first half.
Lake County High School played two other games on Wednesday, April 7 and Friday, April 9. Wednesday’s game was the Panthers’ first win of the season at home with a 10-0 score against Bennett High School. On Friday, the Panthers lost to Montview High School of Denver 1-0.
The boys soccer team will play two home games this week against Pinnacle Charter School of Federal Heights and Arrupe Jesuit High School of Denver. Those games are on Wednesday, April 14 and Saturday, April 17.
Now 2-5 for the season, the Panthers are up against two teams with winning records for their final games of the season.
