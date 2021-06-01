After a restructuring of the team’s schedule, the Lake County High School girls soccer team returned to the field last week for a match against the Pirates of Pagosa Springs High School.
The Panthers lost the game, which took place on Friday, May 28, by a score of 7-1. Lake County’s team scored its lone goal early in the first half, but was unable to defend against the Pirates’ consistent tallying of goals throughout the game.
The Panthers have three games scheduled for the remainder of the season. On Wednesday, June 2, the girls team will match up against KIPP Denver Collegiate High School for a home game. On Monday, June 7, the team plays at home again against Buena Vista High School. And on Wednesday, June 7, Lake County High School will travel to play its final game against Bennett High School.
So far this season, the Panthers have won one game and lost five games.
