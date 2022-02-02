Last Saturday, the Lake County High School Nordic teams traveled to Minturn for a full day of racing. In the morning, the teams competed in a three kilometer classic race, and in the afternoon, the teams took part in a 5K skate race. Both races were state qualifiers. The courses looped through the homologated race courses at Maloit Park that take skiers through rolling hills and around multiple sharp curves.
Jace Peters was in the lead pack for the classic race and ended up outsprinting another skier for second place at the line. “I was skiing with the leader but got tangled with Sully (the third place finisher) heading up one of the climbs. That was enough for Ferguson (the first place finisher) to get a little gap,” said Peters afterwards.
Josiah Horning placed 47th, securing a state qualifying spot along with Peters. Logan Charles finished his first classic race ever in 68th, and Izayah Baxter finished right behind in 69th. Desmond Sandoval placed 73rd, Elijah Wilcox finished in 74th and Raymond Harvey crossed the finish line in 87th. The boys team placed seventh overall.
Rose Horning skied away from the lead group halfway through the classic leg to take the victory. Ella Bullock placed fourth and Elona Greene finished in 16th. A large group of Panthers who secured their state qualifying spot along with Horning, Bullock and Greene finished next: Violet Hill in 31st, Brynna Lenhard in 33rd, Susie Bullock in 34th, Avery Milne in 39th and Clara Kirr in 41st. Indigo Olsen placed 49th and Katie Sena placed 50th, just missing state qualification in classic. Keira King finished in 63rd, Amara Olsen in 66th and Tal Sheleg in 69th rounded out the very deep girls team. Lake County won the girls competition, edging out Summit High School and Middle Park High School by two points.
“The kids looked great,” said coach Christine Horning. “I was impressed with Katie Sena being able to recover from a broken pole and get right back into the race on one of the climbs.”
As temperatures warmed, the boys prepared to tackle their second event, the 5K skate race.
Peters once again stayed in the lead pack for the whole time, finishing in fifth place. Horning skied steadily to place 48th, just missing the qualification time for state in skate. Wilcox moved up from his starting position to place 53rd. Baxter crossed the finish line in 57th, and Logan Charles placed 58th. Sandoval finished in 78th and Raymond in 90th. The boys team once again placed seventh overall.
The trio of Horning, Ella Bullock and Greene headed to the front of the pack after the start of the girls race. Horning won the race, Greene placed third and Bullock fought back from a fall to place fifth. Several Panthers moved up a few spots from the classic race: Lenhard moved up to 26th, Indigo Olsen moved up to 28th and Susie Bullock moved up to 29th. Hill placed 33rd, Kirr placed 34th and Sena placed 44th. All nine girls qualified for the state meet in skate. King finished in 60th, Amara Olsen in 62nd, Milne in 68th and Sheleg in 79th. The Panther girls won the afternoon race as well, placing well ahead of Summit.
“It was a great day to see the teams push themselves in two races,” coach Karl Remsen said. “Crowded starts at Maloit always bring challenges, and our kids had a great day despite some falls and broken poles.”
This weekend, the team will compete at the first ever Colorado High School Relay Championships hosted in Leadville on Saturday, Feb. 5 at Colorado Mountain College.
