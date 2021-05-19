On Friday, May 14, the Lake County High School Track and Field Team participated in the High Altitude Challenge hosted by Alamosa High School. The meet began in the late afternoon and ended around 10 p.m., offering athletes cooler temperatures and the opportunity to run under the lights. It was high-quality competition; eight new state-leading marks were set at the meet.
One of those state-leading marks was set by Panther teammate Anthony Martinez in the 110 meter hurdles. He ran away from the field and set a new personal best time of 15.27 seconds.
Martinez also took second place in the 200 meter dash with a personal record (PR) of 23.28 seconds. Martinez was followed closely by teammate Fabian Jimenez, who took third place with a time of 23.48. Jimenez earned a second place medal in the 400 meter dash by cutting almost two seconds off his PR, finishing in 51.26 seconds.
Jace Peters added five inches to his pole vault PR, clearing nine feet and placing second. Aurora Marruffo placed second in the women’s pole vault, improving the Lake County High School (LCHS) women’s record to eight feet. With a new best of 6’ 6”, Rose Horning ended up in seventh.
Proving that she can also jump horizontally, Marruffo lept 14’ 2” in the long jump and earned a third place medal. Martinez placed fourth in the men’s long jump with his leap of 19’ 8.” Ivan Liewer took sixth place in his first attempt at the triple jump with a jump of 36’ 6.”
Jaycee Windorski cleared 4’ 6” in the high jump to tie for fourth place.
Marruffo ran 55.76 seconds in the 300 meter hurdles to finish fifth. Hurdling for the first time, Eli Durand placed seventh in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 21.53 seconds and eighth in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 50.34 seconds.
The Panther ladies also performed well in the High Altitude Challenge’s distance events. Rose Horning ran the 3,200 meter run in 12 minutes and 42 seconds and took third. She also completed the 400 meter in 1:08, placing sixth in that event. Adele Horning finished fifth in the 800 meter run with a personal best time of 2:44. Keira King placed sixth in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 6:09 and eighth in the 800 meter with a time of 2:48.
In the throwing events, Joci Holbrook launched the discus to a new PR of 77’ 1” and claimed seventh place. Ivan Hinojos broke through the 100’ barrier in the discus, reaching 103’ 8” and placing eighth.
The relay team of Martinez, Jimenez, Peters and Javier Lazaro ran a time of 45.86 in the 4 x 100 meter relay, good enough for second place. In the women’s sprint medley relay (100 meter, 100 meter, 200 meter and 400 meter), Marruffo, King, Krysta Roeder and Kaytlin Sprague ran 2:11 and finished in fourth place. Roeder, Makayla Arellano, Maya Mendoza and Molly Coleman took fourth in the women’s 4 x 100 meter relay with a time of 1:00. Roeder, Mendoza, Windorski and Avery Milne ran the 4 x 200 meter relay in 2:08 and finished fifth. The men’s 4 x 200 meter team, Liewer, Obed Tarango, Abel Gonzales and Cody Hall, also took fifth by finishing in 1:45. Gonzales, James Garrison, Josiah Horning and Desmond Sandoval combined forces in the 4 x 800 meter relay to run 11:37, placing sixth.
If the season ended now, the Panthers would qualify for the state meet in an unprecedented 30 events. In track and field, the top 18 athletes or relay teams in each event at the end of the regular season qualify to compete at state.
At this time, the Lady Panthers would qualify three girls in the 1,600 meter, two in the 800 meter, 3,200 meter and the pole vault, and one in the 400 meter, 300 meter hurdles, high jump and long jump. Lake County High School female athletes would also qualify in the 4 x 100, 4 x 200, 4 x 400 and 4 x 800 meter relays. The boys would qualify two athletes in the 200 meter and 300 meter hurdles, and one in the 100 meter, 400 meter, 800 meter, 1,600 meter, 110 meter hurdles, pole vault and long jump. The 4 x 100 and 4 x 400 meter relay teams would also qualify.
The Panthers continued their season this week with meets in Lakewood on Tuesday and Coal Ridge on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.