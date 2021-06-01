On Tuesday, May 25, Lake County High School participated in its first pole vault only meet. Six Panther athletes traveled to West Grand High School and competed against 52 other vaulters from 10 different schools.
Josiah Horning led off the meet. Despite brushing up against the bar on both of his attempts, Horning cleared 7’ and 7’ 6” on his first tries. Those were his first ever clearances in competition. Eli Durand also jumped 7’ 6,” a personal best mark by 18”. The highest mark of the day for a Lake County athlete was set by Anthony Harris. He improved his previous best by 9” by vaulting over 8’ 6.”
In the ladies’ event, Morgan Holm also set a new personal record (PR). She increased her best mark to 6’ 6,” a 3” improvement. Adele Horning also cleared 6’ 6,” which was just under her PR. Aurora Marruffo tied her current record of 8’. That mark was enough for fifth place in the competition.
